Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $534.12 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.49 and a 200-day moving average of $468.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

