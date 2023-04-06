Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

