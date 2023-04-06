Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

