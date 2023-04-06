Greenleaf Trust Purchases 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

