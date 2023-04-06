Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $26,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

