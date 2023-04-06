The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $356.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

