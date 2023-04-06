Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

