Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Up 0.9 %

AFL stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

