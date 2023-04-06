Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

