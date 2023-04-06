MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $97.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSM. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.