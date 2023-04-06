Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,046 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50.

Block Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $133.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

