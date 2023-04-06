Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

FTXO opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.