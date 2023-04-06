Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.