Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.28 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

