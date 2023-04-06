Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

