Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $5,179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 171,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.