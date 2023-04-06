Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

