Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $806,000 Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,749,309 shares of company stock valued at $599,737,443 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

