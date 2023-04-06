Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $162.16 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

