Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $510,000 Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,930,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

