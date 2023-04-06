Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

