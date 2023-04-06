Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,038 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

