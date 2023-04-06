Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.