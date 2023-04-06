Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 79,045 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79,045 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.15 and a 200-day moving average of $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

