Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $531,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

