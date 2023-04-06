Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

