55,813 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get Hippo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In other news, Director Noah Knauf acquired 49,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $723,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sam Landman bought 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,487.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noah Knauf bought 49,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $723,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,808.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 147,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,528. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hippo Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIPO stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

HIPO has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.