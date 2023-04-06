Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.1 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

