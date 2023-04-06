Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,141.67, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

