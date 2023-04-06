Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 373,436 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,639,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.19 and its 200 day moving average is $333.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

