Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.