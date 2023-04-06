Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,723 shares of company stock worth $4,862,841 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

