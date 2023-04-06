Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after buying an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Plug Power Stock Down 8.5 %

Plug Power Profile

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

