21,761 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,761 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of EXPE opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $196.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

