Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 21,412 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

