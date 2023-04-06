Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 20,699 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 812.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of CF stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

