Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,616,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $147.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

