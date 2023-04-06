Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $229.73 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

