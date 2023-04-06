First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 2,738 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $838.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $128.22.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

