Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 3,307 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.