Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Stock Down 8.0 %

RGP stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Resources Connection has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.18.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Resources Connection by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.