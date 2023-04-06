First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 2,290 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

ED stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.