Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $703.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

