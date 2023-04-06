First Merchants Corp Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BGY opened at $5.38 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
