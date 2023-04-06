Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

