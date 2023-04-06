Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

