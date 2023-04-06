First Merchants Corp Sells 35,395 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 35,395 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

