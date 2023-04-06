Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Cut by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

