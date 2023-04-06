Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.