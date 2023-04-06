Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 122,429 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SIVR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

